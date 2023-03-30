Class Of 2024 DE Daniel Anderson Commits To UNC
Daniel Anderson, a class of 2024 strongside defensive end who attends Germantown High School in Memphis, TN, has committed to play football at North Carolina, he announced via Twitter on Thursday afternoon.
“I want to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity,” Anderson wrote on Twitter. “I want to thank my parents and friends for pushing me. I want to than Coach Gene for all he’s done. I want to say thank you to Coach Brown and Coach Chizik for reaching out. Thank you to all the coaches who have recruited me. Thank you everyone!
“It took a village to get me this far and it will take that same support cast to push me to success on the next level. With that being said, I’m excited to say I’m a future TAR HEEL!!!!!!”
At 6-foot-2 and 245 pounds, Anderson has also been offered by Ivy League schools Dartmouth and Penn, in addition to FBS programs such as Maryland and Indiana . He was at UNC over this past weekend, and spoke with THI about his visit and recent offer from the Tar Heels.
“Extremely grateful,” he said about the offer. “They have a lot of energy.”
Anderson said he loved the food, and was excited to get to know the staff and Chapel Hill better. He had a great time and it obviously swayed him to reach a decision so soon after visiting.
Anderson is the sixth member of UNC’s class of 2024.
Deana's Take:
UNC got great a pick up from Daniel Anderson. Carolina has been getting nto Tennessee to get some commitments. They definitely got great prospect for Coach Tim Cross can to work with.