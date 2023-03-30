Daniel Anderson, a class of 2024 strongside defensive end who attends Germantown High School in Memphis, TN, has committed to play football at North Carolina, he announced via Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

“I want to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity,” Anderson wrote on Twitter. “I want to thank my parents and friends for pushing me. I want to than Coach Gene for all he’s done. I want to say thank you to Coach Brown and Coach Chizik for reaching out. Thank you to all the coaches who have recruited me. Thank you everyone!

“It took a village to get me this far and it will take that same support cast to push me to success on the next level. With that being said, I’m excited to say I’m a future TAR HEEL!!!!!!”



