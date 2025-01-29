Recent UNC Commit Nico Maggio Talks Visit, Future

Maggio spoke with THI on Sunday to discuss his time on campus, playing for Belichick, and when he plans to officially join Tar Heels ahead of the 2025 season.

Having committed to Bill Belichick and UNC, Maggio made the trip to Chapel Hill over the weekend, even taking in the Tar Heels' 102-96 overtime win over Boston College inside the Smith Center.

Maggio, a standout at national powerhouse Buford High School in Georgia, had been committed to the Demon Deacons since January 2024 and, at the time, became the 14th pledge for the Tar Heels in the 2025 class.

On Friday, 2025 3-star defensive lineman Nicco Maggio committed to North Carolina, one day after requesting a release from his National Letter of Intent from Wake Forest.

How did your visit to UNC this weekend go? And what was the atmosphere like at the basketball game?

MAGGIO: “Amazing. It far exceeded high expectations. The basketball game was like a pro game, the atmosphere was just insane and it just shows the love from the fanbase.”

What impact did being able to play for Bill Belichick have on your recruitment?

MAGGIO: “Definitely huge. I think a lot of people have that same idea. I mean he is the GOAT of coaches and I’m just ecstatic to learn from him.”

Why did you choose UNC?

MAGGIO: “I chose UNC because they are building something very special that has never been done. Tons of pro experience on the staff and they told me how much they loved my film and how I’m exactly the type of player for their system.”

During your recruitment, what was the message to you from the UNC coaching staff about where you fit?

MAGGIO: “Like I said, they said I fit great into their scheme and I could play early with the depth in my spot. I’ll be playing anywhere from 3 tech to nose.”

What’s your relationship like with defensive coordinator Steve Belichick?

MAGGIO: “I got to have a good conversation with him just about life . He seems like he just loves the game and I can’t wait to play on his defense.”

What is the plan now? Enroll in June?

MAGGIO: “My plan is to sign on National Signing Day February 5th, then be on campus sometime in May.”