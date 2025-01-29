What Now for the Tar Heels?

PITTSBURGH, PA – Hubert Davis’ message to his team as midnight approached Tuesday inside the locker room in the bowels of Petersen Events Center was simple but also quite loaded.

“We’ve got to stay together and we’ll talk more about it when we get back to Chapel Hill,” veteran guard RJ Davis said quoting his coach.

The Tar Heels must stay together because they are clearly reeling. They are searching for answers after another late-game collapse in a 73-65 loss to Pittsburgh in the Panthers’ home building.

This was the seventh time North Carolina has lost a game getting run out down the stretch when it either led or was within a point sometime inside the final moments. But this one may have stung more than the others.

At stake for the Tar Heels was a needed Quad 1 win and a victory over a quality opponent. But also to win a game that was a true battle but in which they led inside the final several minutes. It was there for the taking, only the Heels appear to have mastered the art of not grabbing victory when it’s right in front of them.

“It’s kind of like the same movie over and over again at this point,” RJ Davis said. “Just like executing and not finishing plays, like simple plays here and there when we had the lead. One little mistake leads to another, a big three or a big play by the opposing team.

“So, it’s kind of just like the same thing over and over and over again that at this point we’ve just got to eliminate.”

The details from this meltdown are Pitt 14, UNC 2 over the final 5:33.