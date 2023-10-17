CHAPEL HILL – Complacency and football never go hand-in-hand. Or in any spot.

In football, however, it can ruin a season. That is why the message within the walls of the Kenan Football Center this week is about guarding against just that.

With 6-0 and 10th-ranked North Carolina preparing to face 1-5 Virginia on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium, perhaps the Tar Heels’ largest obstacle this week is themselves. They won’t say it, as they respect UVA enough to at least say the right things. It just might be true, though.

And taking the next step toward national relevance isn’t measured through words but actions. UNC is a 23.5-point favorite, so the expetcation is a cruise-control with for the Tar Heels.

“You can’t get comfortable and you can’t get complacent, and we’ve done that around here," UNC Coach Mack Brown said during his weekly press conference Monday.

"And it’s time to change.”

The moment in time in which UNC finds itself reminded Brown of a similar spot when he was at Texas in 2005.

Texas moved to 10-0 with a 66-14 win over Kansas, when Brown got a phone call from another Hall of Famer. One legend calling another legend, and Bill Parcells, who was the Dallas Cowboys head coach at the time, had a message for Brown, whose team was also ranked No. 2 in the nation.

A trip to rival Texas A&M was next for the Longhorns, and with the Aggies sitting at 4-7, Brown had to sell his team on the idea it had to be ready. The call from Parcells helped.

“He didn’t say hello, he said, ‘You’re in trouble, man,’” Brown recalled. “And I’m thinking, we just won 66-14, we’re doing good. And he said, ‘You’re in trouble, because you’re sitting around talking about you, and you’re talking about (No. 1) USC, and you’re talking about a national championship game.

“‘This is Texas A&M’s bowl game. They’re not going to a bowl game. Their only chance to save their season is to beat you. And you aren’t even thinking about them.’”

Brown didn’t hesitate continuing the story. Arm gestures and all, it was almost as if he was reliving it right there and then.