James Brown became the third commitment of the North Carolina 2024 class last week.

The 6-foot-10 junior out of Chicago joined Simeon Wilcher and Drake Powell as future Tar Heels. The trio also make up one of the top if not the top recruiting class early on in the 2024 cycle.

Brown has a very competitive tale of the tape in his own right. He is currently ranked No. 29 by Rivals, and sits inside the top ten of highest rated four-star prospects. He is also the fourth highest ranked junior center.