Former Washington WR Jason Robinson Transferring to UNC

North Carolina is adding to its 2025 roster as former Washington Huskies receiver Jason Robinson is transferring to UNC, a source confirmed to Tar Heel Illustrated on Saturday night.

Robinson announced on Twitter on Friday he had entered the transfer portal and didn’t take long to end up with the Tar Heels, which he announced Saturday.

A 4-star prospect in the high school class of 2024, Robinson was also the No. 34 player in the state of California. He attended San Juan Hills High School in San Juan Capistrano, CA, which is located 57 miles from Los Angeles and 66 miles north of San Diego. He attended Long Beach Poly as a sophomore and junior in high school.

At 5-foor-10 and 151 pounds, he signed with Washington and enrolled last January but did not see any game action this past season and redshirted. So, Robinson has four years of eligibility remaining.

Robinson describes himself on his Twitter/X handle as a “route running specialist.”

When he signed with Washington, Kalen Deboer was still the head coach in Seattle. But he left along with quite a few assistants who helped recruit Robinson to Washington.

“With all of the unexpected changes over the course of a year, it taught me a lot about myself that I can only view as a blessing.”

Robinson is UNC’s 15th portal addition of this cycle and second wide receiver.