THI Podcast: 3 Things From UNC's 63-61 Win at NC State

RALEIGH – Jalen Washington made two huge plays in the final 24 seconds to lift North Carolina to a 63-61 victory at NC State on Saturday at Lenovo Center.

His dunk with 24 seconds left and blocked shot just before the clock expired sealed the deal for the Tar Heels, who won their third consecutive game and improved to 11-6 overall and 4-1 in the ACC.

In in this 3 Things, we discuss a few important elements from the game including Washington’s overall performance, Ian Jackson doing Ian Jackson things, the Tar Heels finding a way to win again, and what this means.

*Video edits by Chelsea Sipple.