Inside The Game From Carolina's Nail-Biting Win at NC State

RALEIGH – Last Saturday, it was Elliot Cadeau providing the theatrical game-deciding play, and this week it was Jalen Washington with two of them over the final 24 seconds lifting North Carolina to a 63-61 victory over NC State on Saturday at Lenovo Center.

Washington’s slam off a feed from Cadeau put the Tar Heels in front with the final score with 24 seconds remaining, and his block in the lane of Wolfpack guard Jayden Taylor’s shot just before the horn sounded sealed State’s fate.

The win was the third consecutive for UNC and 20th in 26 tries in this building against the Wolfpack.

Ian Jackson led the Tar Heels with 21 points while Washington totaled 11 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 blocked shots. RJ Davis added 11 points as the only other Tar Heel in double figures.

UNC improved to 11-6 overall and 4-1 in the ACC while NC State dropped to 9-7 and 2-3.

Here, we take you Inside The Game: