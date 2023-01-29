Simeon Wilcher can be a player of contrasts when measured in time frames.

On the lengthy side, the high school senior has been on the minds of North Carolina fans for many a moon. He was first offered by the Tar Heels all the way back in September 2021. Wilcher officially visited Chapel Hill during the second weekend of that October. He committed exactly a week later, and then signed with UNC this past November.

On the flip side, high school basketball in New Jersey is just beginning to hit its stride. Roselle Catholic didn't play their first game until December 16 which is a month later than most states. While many teams across the country have played over 20 games, the Lions have had only 14. They opened up 0-3, but since then they have rallied to take 10 of their last 11. Wilcher is averaging 13.2 points, 5.3 assists, 4.9 rebounds, 1.2 steals per game.