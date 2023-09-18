North Carolina's recruiting philosophy is currently very selective under Hubert Davis. Not only is his offer sheet high in quality and low in quantity, even getting an unofficial visit is an accomplishment as well.

Cole Cloer could very well fit the bill for what the Tar Heel program is looking for in a player. The sophomore from Hillsborough is ranked No. 33 nationally in the sophomore class. He also took an unofficial visit to the Chapel Hill campus Saturday.

The half hour trip came two days after receiving an offer from the Iowa Hawkeyes. That makes three Power 5 invites as they join Mississippi State and Wake Forest. Appalachian State, High Point, and Virginia Commonwealth have also offered.

Jacey Zembal of Wolfpack Central has watched the four-star wing on several occasions. He recently wrote, "Cole Cloer has a pretty jumper. The odds are good that he’ll be a quality outside shooter. There is a toughness about Cloer that belies his slender frame. Age and maturity will help him fill out his lanky frame and he could end up growing a few more inches. His ability to drive hard and take off is impressive. Cloer isn’t just a catch and shoot guy, though he could be pretty good at that. He is comfortable handling the ball and had some 'sauce' to his ballhandling."

Tar Heel Illustrated spoke with his father, Scott, Sunday night about his son, recruiting, and the visit to the University of North Carolina.