Cormac Ryan, who played the last three seasons at Notre Dame, has committed to play basketball at North Carolina as a grad transfer, Ryan confirmed to THI this evening.

A native of New York, NY, Ryan was a 4-star prospect out of high school and ranked the No. 79 overall player in the class of 2018, He initially went to Stanford for a year where he played for former UNC assistant coach Jerod Haase.

But Ryan transferred to Notre Dame after one season and sat out the 2019-20 campaign per transfer rules at the time. He then played three seasons for the Fighting Irish, but gets the Covid year back, so he has one year of eligibility remaining.

A three-year team captain at Notre Dame, Ryan regularly drew praise from Mike Brey, his coach all three seasons who recently retired.

“Nobody empties the tank like this guy,” Brey said in a postgame press conference following a season-ending loss to Virginia Tech in the ACC Tournament. “He was my lifeline to talk to the team during a tough couple months, and he just kept doing it. I’m extremely proud of him. He’s going to be an amazingly successful young man. I may be working for him one day.”