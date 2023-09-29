In the longest, and perhaps most entertaining, Daily Drop ever, THI Publisher Andrew Jones is joined by veteran and acclaimed ACC sportswriter Brett Friedlander to discuss where North Carolina’s football team is at this stage of the season, the ACC race, and some stuff about the conference basketball schedule just released.

Both AJ and Brett have some strong criticisms of the hoops schedule, and Brett even makes a humorous comparison for ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips.

This is a long drop, but well worth the time.

You can read all of Brett's outstanding work at Saturday Road.

Note, that this Daily Drop is sponsored by Underdog Fantasy.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.

