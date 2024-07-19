When THI Director of Basketball Recruiting David Sisk confirmed North Carolina was in communication with New Zealand 7-footer Julius Halaifonua, it sparked our readers into another discussion about their concerns over UNC’s interior.

In today’s Daily Drop, we dive into the topic and ask the question if it’s best Tar Heels fans simply embrace the roster as it is.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

