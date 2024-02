With North Carolina going from sunny and warm Coral Gables with a win over Miami in it’s back pocket, to cold Syracuse for a date with the Orange on Tuesday night, it made for an easy discussion topic.

In today’s Daily Drop, we hit on the Tar Heels looking to win a second straight ACC road game, and seventh in eight tries this season, as they take on a desperate Syracuse team.

UNC is 19-5 overall and 11-2 in the ACC. Syracuse is 15-9 and 6-7.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.