The final Associated Press Top 25 came out this week, and North Carolina is ranked No.7.

The Tar Heels finished 29-8 overall, were a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and advanced to the Sweet 16.

In today’s Daily Drop we discuss who was in front of the Heels, the ACC teams, and Carolina’s opponents that ended up in the top 10 and top 25 overall. Does UNC’s ranking make sense? We discuss.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.