North Carolina basketball commit Drake Powell shot up the rankings over the last several months because the future Tar Heel turned in outstanding performances this spring and summer.

A 6-foot-6 class of 2024 commit, Powell pledged to Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels before he soared up the charts, but now he could end up a top-10 or 15 player.

In today’s Daily Drop, THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting David Sisk discuss Powell’s summer and the many things David likes about him after watching the Pittsboro native multiple times in recent months.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

