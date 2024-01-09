When North Carolina takes the court Wednesday night at NC State, the Tar Heels will be greeted with the kind of disdain and energy that makes ACC basketball such a deep-rooted thing of passion at many stops within the league.

Certainly, the old-guard schools, and most certainly along Tobacco Road.

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss the environment UNC will face at PNC Arena, and why it’s something the ACC needs more of, and also why when the Big Four schools are competitive and near the top of the league standings, ACC hoops is just more interesting and fun.

The Heels and Wolfpack tip at 8 PM and the game will air on ESPN.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.