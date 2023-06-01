In this episode of the Daily Drop, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss how the arrival of Elliot Cadeau as North Carolina’s point guard can impact big man Armando Bacot’s game.

Cadeau is regarded as a wizard passing the ball and running offenses, but can also score. How he will affect the other guys on the perimeter, notably senior RJ Davis, has been discussed a lot, but here Jacob & AJ dive into the effect on Bacot.

We’d like to know your thoughts on this topic, so do so on Twitter, on our Facebook page, or do so on our premium board as a subscriber to Tar Heel Illustrated by signing up for only $8.33 a month. That gives you access to ALL of our premium content, plus engagement on our message boards, which are highly informed and respectful.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

Struggle sleeping? RogueShop.com can help

*Delta 8 products, THCO & HHC. All lab direct; don’t use middle men

*Lip balm, bath soak, hemp soap, CBD flower, CBD Hot Cocoa, CBD Seasoning, REAL cannabis t erped Tinctures/Oils

#UNC fans save $$$ using promo code TARHEELS10

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>