Daily Drop: How Long Is Enough To Get A Full Gauge On Hubert Davis?
In this edition of the Daily Drop, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina basketball coach Hubert Davis and how much time is enough to get a good handle on what kind of coach he is.
Davis is entering his third season at the helm after two campaigns of mixed results. The Tar Heels are 49-23 under Davis, having gone 29-10 and falling in the national championship game his first year, and struggling to 20-13 while missing the NCAA Tournament in year two.
How many years are enough to get a good gauge on Davis as a coach? Jacob & AJ discuss.
*Video edits by Jacob Turner.
