In this edition of the Daily Drop, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina basketball coach Hubert Davis and how much time is enough to get a good handle on what kind of coach he is.

Davis is entering his third season at the helm after two campaigns of mixed results. The Tar Heels are 49-23 under Davis, having gone 29-10 and falling in the national championship game his first year, and struggling to 20-13 while missing the NCAA Tournament in year two.

How many years are enough to get a good gauge on Davis as a coach? Jacob & AJ discuss.

