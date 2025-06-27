Daily Drop: Is Jordan Shipp ready for a breakout season?

When North Carolina finally made players available to the media a few weeks ago for the first time since the bowl game at Fenway Park, sophomore wide receiver Jordan Shipp was one of the four Tar Heels to have the honor.

A former 4-star talent coveted by many big-time programs, Shipp could be primed for a breakout season, which is one of the reasons he was chosen to field questions at the press conference.

And in this Daily Drop, we discuss Shipp, his freshman season, the noteworthiness of him being chosen as one of the four players, and how he could explode this coming football season.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

