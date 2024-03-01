Fresh off a 42-point performance in North Carolina’s win over Miami, RJ Davis all but secured ACC Player of the Year, and likely first-team All-America. His jersey is going in the rafters.

But does he have a chance at National Player of the Year? In a typical season, perhaps he’d be a frontrunner, but with Purdue’s Zach Edey the NPOY a year ago and having an even better season now, is there a path for Davis to beat him out?

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss this and offer some scenarios in which it could possibly happen.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



