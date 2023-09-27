Mack Brown’s fifth team of his second stint back at North Carolina has started the season with a 4-0 record. It’s the first time this has been done at UNC since 1997, and just the second time since 1983.

The Tar Heels are talented everywhere, and have depth almost everywhere. So the question begs: Is this Brown’s best team in part two of his UNC tenure?

In today’s Daily Drop, sponsored by Underdog Fantasy, we explore the topic.

And, of course, we want to know your take after you finish watching this pod.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.

