With North Carolina prepping to take on Alabama in the Sweet 16 of the West Region on Thursday night in Los Angeles, it’s a good time to discuss something that should be a topic at this time.

UNC Coach Hubert Davis has done a very good job with this team and has grown tremendously as a coach this season. And in today’s Daily Drop, we give the Tar Heels’ coach the plaudits he deserves, and why he deserves them.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.