North Carolina is still two weeks from playing its bowl game, but news around the program is plentiful.

Some Tar Heels are going pro and not playing in the bowl game, one is going pro but playing in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, some are hurt and cannot play, and much more.

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss all of that and more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

