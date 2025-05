Discussing potential opponents and schedules for college sports teams is always a fun topic for most fans, and certainly us here at Tar Heel Illustrated.

So, in today’s Daily Drop, we offer some thoughts about fun home-and-home series we’d like to see North Carolina play. Note that these aren’t the obvious ones like the Kansas home-and-home that started last season. This is more a different twist. And as always, we’d like your thoughts as well.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.