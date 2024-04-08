The college basketball season is over with UConn winning its second consecutive title after beating Purdue on Monday night.

And in today’s Daily Drop, THI Publisher Andrew Jones ranks the five North Carolina teams he’s covered in national championship games. AJ was on hand for the 2005, 2009, and 2017 title teams, plus the 2016 and 2022 clubs that lost in the championship game.

How does he rank them 1-through-5?

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.