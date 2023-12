Rebounding has been one of the big topic regarding North Carolina’s basketball team in recent weeks, and for good reason. The Tar Heels have been outrebounded by a combined 27 in their last three games versus UConn, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss UNC’s work on the glass, what has been the problem, but also some positives that might surprise some people.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.