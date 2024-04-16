One of the rewarding aspects to covering college athletes is seeing them develop on the field, and how they deal with the media. For example, fifth-year defensive end Des Evans.

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss the Sanford, NC, native, how growth as a player, the jagged path he’s taken to this point, how he can break through and have a huge season this fall, and how he has opened up in dealing with the media.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.