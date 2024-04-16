Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Daily Drop: The Growth Of Des Evans...

THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

One of the rewarding aspects to covering college athletes is seeing them develop on the field, and how they deal with the media. For example, fifth-year defensive end Des Evans.

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss the Sanford, NC, native, how growth as a player, the jagged path he’s taken to this point, how he can break through and have a huge season this fall, and how he has opened up in dealing with the media.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement