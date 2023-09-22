<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

North Carolina is off to a 3-0 start with two wins over Power 5 teams, and the Tar Heels are clearly in the mix to reach the ACC championship game.

To get a different perspective, and from one of the best sportswriters that has covered the league for more than 40 years, we reached out to Brett Friedlander of Saturday Road.

In today’s Daily Drop, sponsored by Underdog Fantasy, THI Publisher Andrew Jones welcomes Brett onto the show to discuss what he’s seen from UNC so far, the ACC in general, and a column he wrote this week saying Drake Maye’s Heisman hopes aren’t done yet.

