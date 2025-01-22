3-Star DT Malik Brooks Talks UNC Offer, Belichick, and Playing Style

On Friday, he sat down with THI to discuss the offer and his recruitment.

During his time as the defensive coordinator at Washington, Steve Belichick and the Huskies extended an offer to Brooks, who currently possesses 11 offers, including from Alabama, Notre Dame, Georgia, USC, and Auburn among many others.

One of those recruits is Malik Brooks, a 3-star defensive tackle in the class of 2026 out of St. Piusx-St. Matthias Academy in Downey, CA. At 6-foot-3 and 325 pounds, Brooks is a run-stopping presence, having racked up 39 tackles, including 12 tackles-for-loss as a junior.

It has been a busy few weeks on the recruiting trail for Bill Belichick and the North Carolina coaching staff. The Tar Heels have extended just shy of 50 offers in the month of January, ranging from the class of 2025 to the freshmen in the 2028 class.

Who extended you the offer and what were your initial thoughts?

BROOKS: "[Cornerbacks Coach] Armond Curtis FaceTimed me and offered me. My thoughts were at a hold because I had been offered by one of my dream schools."

How does potentially playing for Bill Belichick impact your recruitment?

BROOKS: "It's just [the] thought of playing for [Coach] Belichick. I would love to."

You’ve said that you’re a better run-stuffer than anything. What makes that part of your game the strongest, and is that something you take pride in?

BROOKS: "I take all my pride in stopping run plays, it’s just how I’ve always been, and I intend to continue be that way."

Defensive Coordinator Steve Belichick came to UNC from Washington, a school that extended you an offer while he was there. How is your relationship with him?

BROOKS: "The relationship is still growing."

What was the coaching staff’s message to you about how you can help with their vision for UNC? Where does your recruitment currently stand?

BROOKS: "They started by saying I’m the big factor that they need on defense. The type of versatility they need and physicality."

Do you have a timeline for announcing finalists, more visits, or a potential commitment?

BROOKS: "No dates for anything as of now."