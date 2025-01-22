THI Podcast: The Basketball Show | What's Wrong With North Carolina?

North Carolina is 12-8 overall, 5-3 in a weak ACC, has lost two straight games, and is in serious danger of missing the NCAA Tournament.

And in this episode of the UNC Basketball Show, Jacob & AJ discuss explore what’s going wrong with the Tar Heels. They hit on several aspects of the team’s issues and have an organic conversation about some emerging topics around the team and program.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

