Carolina's Ugly Crunch Time Numbers Reveal Staggering Truth

Six of North Carolina’s eight losses have been in games in which the Tar Heels either led or were one point behind entering or inside the final five minutes of those contests.

These are games in which a team that rises up, grabs a key rebound, gets a crucial defensive stop, and a playmaker makes an offensive play leaves with a narrow win.

Yet, in the six noted games the Tar Heels lost, they not only didn’t make those plays, but they essentially were dominated to close out the contests. The one exception might be Tuesday’s loss at Wake Forest when a late UNC push was too little too light because of the ugly stretch that gave the Demon Deacons enough cushion to hold on.

What we will do below is itemize each of the six games and then combined them to reveal just how much UNC has been outplayed in each and every one of these games.

It should be noted the Tar Heels have won three similar games over UCLA, Notre Dame, and NC State.

Also note that we are limiting the number crunching to scoring run, shooting from the field for both teams, rebounding, and opponents’ second chance points.

Here are the six games of note: