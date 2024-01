Defense has been king for North Carolina the last few weeks, and in particular the Tar Heels’ four-game win streak that includes three Quad 1 victories away from Chapel Hill.

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss some of the incredible defensive numbers UNC has posted over the last four games against versus Oklahoma, Charleston Southern, at Pittsburgh, and at Clemson, breaking them down to articulate just how impressive the Heels have played.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.