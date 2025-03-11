Heels Resetting With a Singular Focus: One Game at a Time

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina has one more chance to either impress the NCAA Selection Committee or give them no choice but to place it into the field of 68 bracket next Sunday by winning the ACC Tournament this week in Charlotte.

Sitting at 20-12 overall, No. 40 in the NET, and owning a paltry 1-11 record in Quad 1 games, the Tar Heels have some work to do. The obvious question is if they can get into the big dance without cutting down the nets at Spectrum Center, or is Carolina’s only way into the NCAAs by winning the ACC championship?

For the Tar Heels, however, they’re leaving all that speculation and banter to fans and media. They aren’t thinking numbers, well with the exception of one, as in the next game is all that matters.

"I think we feel great,” freshman wing Ian Jackson said. “(We’re), 0-0 and it's a chance for a new start. And I think as a team, we're not worried about the spot that we were in the beginning of the season, and we showed that a little bit tonight, and we're going to continue to grow and get better as the tournament goes on."

The Heels started the campaign ranked tenth in the nation and run the risk in failing to make the NCAAs for the second time in three years when starting among the top ten teams in the nation. The Heels were actually No. 1 prior to the 2022-23 season.

The Heels may need some help but say they’re not paying attention to other games. Their initial task at hand is Wednesday when they face the winner between Pittsburgh and Notre Dame, which play Tuesday at Spectrum Center.

Carolina is coming off an 82-69 loss to Duke at home in which it showed some promising signs somewhat validating the six-game win streak it took into the contest. But the Heels were also outscored 33-13 to close the game and fall to 13-7 in ACC play.