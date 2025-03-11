3-Star 2025 OT Eidan Buchanan Flips to UNC

North Carolina has made a late addition to its 2025 recruiting class in the form of 3-Star offensive tackle Eidan Buchanan . Buchanan, a former West Virginia signee, took to social media on Tuesday to announce his decision.

The 6-foot-8, 325 pound prospect hails from Olney, MD, where he played for Our Lady of Good Counsel High School. In 2024, he helped lead the Falcons to a 7-5 record and a runner up finish in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference.

Buchanan initially requested his release from the Mountaineers in February, and originally committed to West Virginia in April of 2024.

With his commitment, UNC now has the No. 46 ranked recruiting class in the country and the ninth-best in the ACC.