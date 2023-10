What are Mack Brown’s messages to his North Carolina football team this week?

With it being Halloween, THI Publisher Andrew Jones does a so-so pseudo be-Mack-Brown-for-a-day version of what he’d tell the Tar Heels if he were in the Hall of Famer’s shoes. (Of course he isn't and never would be, but we can pretend on Oct. 31)

There are many prongs in the message , as the Tar Heels have lost consecutive games to teams that entered those games with a combined 4-9 record, dropping UNC from No. 10 in the national rankings to out of the poll completely.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.