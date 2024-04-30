North Carolina has pursued the possibility of adding a big man from the transfer portal to the basketball roster for next season, but hasn’t done so yet. And an increasing question we’ve gotten wonders, what if the Tar Heels don’t add anyone.

Might Hubert Davis stay with what he has up front and roll with it next season?

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss that, and what the post presence will look like if the Tar Heels don’t bring in another player.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.