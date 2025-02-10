How It Happened: Tigers Rout Tar Heels 85-65

CLEMSON, SC – No hangover for Clemson on Monday night, and no win for North Carolina, as the Tar Heels had no answers for the 23rd-ranked Tigers in a 85-65 Clemson win at Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Tar Heels were competitive through the mid-point of the first half leading by two points after an RJ Davis 3-pointer, but the Tigers closed out the half on a 28-10 run, taking a 49-33 lead into the locker room. And it was more a mere formality after that.

Clemson 6-foot-11 center Viktor Lakhin led the way scoring 20 points in 14 court minutes by halftime, including converting all four of his 3-point attempts. He had made just 15 on the season entering the night. The senior finished with 22 points.

RJ led UNC with 18 points while Seth trimble added 12 and Elliot Cadeau 11.

The loss was UNC’s fifth in its last seven games and dropped the Tar Heels to 14-11 overall and 7-6 in the ACC. Clemson improved to 20-5 and 12-2.

Carolina’s next game is Saturday at Syracuse.

Here is How It Happened: