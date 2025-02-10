UNC Adds 3-Star OT Zion Smith to 2026 Class

A week after receiving an offer and taking an unofficial visit to Chapel Hill, 2026 offensive tackle Zion Smith has committed to Bill Belichick and North Carolina. On Monday, the 3-star prospect out of Hyattsville, MD took to social media to announce his decision.

Smith, who was initially visited by Belichick on January 17 when the 72-year old stopped by DeMatha Catholic High School, has seen his recruitment heat up since the turn of the calendar. The 6-foot-5, 290 pound prospect received five offers in the month of January, three of which were at the Power Four level.



