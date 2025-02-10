Published Feb 10, 2025
UNC Adds 3-Star OT Zion Smith to 2026 Class
Bryant Baucom  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer

A week after receiving an offer and taking an unofficial visit to Chapel Hill, 2026 offensive tackle Zion Smith has committed to Bill Belichick and North Carolina. On Monday, the 3-star prospect out of Hyattsville, MD took to social media to announce his decision.

Smith, who was initially visited by Belichick on January 17 when the 72-year old stopped by DeMatha Catholic High School, has seen his recruitment heat up since the turn of the calendar. The 6-foot-5, 290 pound prospect received five offers in the month of January, three of which were at the Power Four level.


In 2024, Smith helped lead DeMatha Catholic to a 10-1 record and a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title.

He becomes the sixth pledge for the Tar Heels in the 2026 class, which ranks 36th in the country and No. 8 in the ACC.

