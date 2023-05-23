In this edition of the Daily Drop, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones offer their takes on the loudest they have heard Kenan Stadium during a North Carolina football game.

Was it on “Judgment Day” in 1997? What about Gio Bernard’s punt return versus NC State in 2012? Conner Barth’s game-winning field goal to beat No. 4 Miami in 2004? The T.A. McLendon fumble in a narrow win over NC State in 2004? They discuss those games and more.

