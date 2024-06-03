While the biggest recent topic of discussion regarding North Carolina’s basketball team for next season has centered around the Tar Heels’ interior play and suggested needs, another has been about perimeter shooting. As in, does UNC have enough fire power outside?

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss that while offering an interesting comparison to next season’s team to the one that just went 29-8, won the ACC regular season, and was a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.