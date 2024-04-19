With Tad Hudson entering the transfer portal earlier this week, North Carolina is down to three scholarship quarterbacks. So, head coach Mack Brown said during his press conference Wednesday the program will look into the portal to add a fourth QB for the coming season.

How necessary is having a fourth QB? Is this really just to replace Hudson and give the room depth, or is there more to it?

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss this.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

