Wholly Different Vibe Around Tar Heels than their Last Home Game

CHAPEL HILL - The last time North Carolina played inside Kenan Stadium, there was a range of emotions surrounding the program. A 68-yard rushing touchdown by Georgia Tech in the final minute cemented the Tar Heels’ fourth consecutive loss, and just moments after leaving the field, both the coaching staff and the team learned of the passing of Tylee Craft.

That was October 12.

As grief enveloped the program, which was mourning the loss of not only a teammate, but a friend, in conjunction with the ups and downs of a season drifting away, the Tar Heels were in the midst of a storm.

Five weeks later, and UNC finds itself winners of two straight games and back over .500, just one win away from becoming bowl eligible, and feeling a whole lot better about everything.

“This is a tough team. They’ve had a bunch of stuff thrown at them,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said during his weekend press conference Monday at the Kenan Football Center. “They’ve had negative talk, they’ve had people that have thrown them out, they’ve lost a player, they’ve had players sick and hurt. They’re on their third quarterback.”

The Tar Heels dominated Virginia, 41-14, in Charlottesville, and a week later took care of business against a reeling Florida State team, 35-11, leading to a shift in the mood in Chapel Hill.

“I would say the vibe is a lot different. There were a lot of things going on, outside distractions,” safety Will Hardy said Tuesday. “A lot of that was because of our play and how we weren’t performing like we wanted to, but I think just since the Virginia [and] Florida State games, we sort of got back on track to who we were.”

Brown is not surprised his team is playing its best football of the season because it’s not the first time he’s seen it.

“The team that we saw the last two weeks is the team that I saw in the spring, the one I see in practice, and the one I thought we would have all year,” said Brown.