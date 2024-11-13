UNC Basketball Signs Derek Dixon and Isaiah Denis

The University of North Carolina men's basketball program signed two players – Isaiah Denis of Concord, N.C., and Derek Dixon of Vienna, Va. – to scholarship agreements on Wednesday.

"Both players are what we wanted and needed in our class of 2026," says UNC's fourth-year head coach Hubert Davis.

"Isaiah is an athletic wing that can score on all three levels and will immediately give us the versatility needed out there on the floor. He's a great student and it means something to him to play in his home state.

"Derek is a complete basketball player that will make an immediate impact on the court, off the court and in the classroom. He has the ability to shoot, pass and defend at an elite level.

"Both players have the skills to be outstanding players for the Tar Heels. We are thankful and blessed to have Isaiah and Derek and their families join the Carolina Basketball Family."