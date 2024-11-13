Daily Drop: Why the American Game is Important for UNC

A week after falling by three points at top-ranked Kansas, North Carolina is back in action Friday night as the No. 10 Tar Heels host American University at the Smith Center for an 8 PM tipoff.

And in today’s Daily Drop, we discuss why this game is extremely important with UNC heading to Hawaii for four games before returning home to take on Alabama and Georgia Tech over its next six games.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

SPONSORED BY MYPERFECTFRANCHISE.NET

Are you…

*Ready to leave the corporate Rat Race for the American Dream?

*Looking for a side hustle while working your current job?

*Wanting to diversify, build wealth, and/or leave a legacy?

Andy can help!!!

Andy is a franchise consultant (as well as franchise owner) and helps people find franchises that fit their skill sets, financial requirements, time to commit and more….His services are 100% free and he’s here to help if you have any questions about business ownership.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^