Reason for Concern Over Davis' Early Shooting Struggles?

LAWRENCE, KS – What can be gleaned from RJ Davis’ slow start shooting the basketball thus far?

Is it too soon to make anything of his 29.4% shooting overall and 22.2% accuracy from 3-point range?

Probably so. But he is the reigning ACC Player of the Year and voted by the media last month to repeat with that honor, and he is Carolina’s best player. In addition, one can surmise had Davis been more up to his norm in Friday’s 92-89 loss at Kansas inside Allen Fieldhouse, the Tar Heels would have knocked off the nation’s top-ranked team.

So, let’s take a look at what Davis has done so far, keeping this year’s focus on the two regular season games while noting how he started off last season.

Through UNC’s first two games, a win at home over Elon and the loss at Kansas, Davis is 10-for-34 from the field (29.4%) and 4-for-18 from 3-point range (22.2%). He was 3-for-15 in the loss to the Jayhawks and did not convert from the field over the final 16:51 of the contest.

In the opener, Davis was 7-for-19 from the field and 3-for-11 against the Phoenix. What’s interesting, and not related but worth noting, he was 0-for-9 in the Sweet 16 loss to Alabama last March, so in Davis’ last three games, he’s 4-for-27 from the perimeter, including 1-for-16 against two power conference opponents.

As for the 0-fer against the Crimson Tide, Davis used it as fuel this past offseason. It was the only game last season in which he didn’t hit at least one shot from the perimeter. He got up every day working to ensure it didn’t happen again.