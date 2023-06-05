In this edition of the Daily Drop, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones look ahead beyond the Drake Maye era for North Carolina football, and discuss what the quarterback situation will look like for the 2024 season.

Will it be Conner Harrell, who will be a third-year sophomore by then? How about Tad Hudson, who will be a redshirt freshman in ’24? Maybe it will be class of 2024 QB commit Michael Merdinger? Or could it possibly be someone UNC picks up from the transfer portal next winter?

