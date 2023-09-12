<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

North Carolina racked up nine sacks and 16 TFLs in its win over South Carolina in the opener, but no sacks and just four TFLs in a double-overtime win over Appalachian State this past weekend.

What was the difference in UNC going from so many sacks (and to a lesser extent TFLs), to none?

In today’s Daily Drop, which is sponsored by Underdog Fantasy, THI Publisher Andrew Jones dives into this offering up why it happened and what fans should know about the dynamics of the two offensive styles the Tar Heels have faced.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

