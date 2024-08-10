PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Daily Drop: Why This Has Been An Enjoyable Fall Camp (So Far)...

THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated
As North Carolina begins its third week of fall camp, which will soon be over, one thing has been absolutely clear: This has been more interesting and fun Tar Heels preseason as we can recall.

The storylines are many, the intriguing manner this roster has taken shape, the staff, the under-the-radar aspect, and the combination of position battles and depth have made this a fun couple of weeks, as we discuss in today’s Daily Drop.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

