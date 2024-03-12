A game or more remain for North Carolina to play before the NCAA selection committee formally combs over the Tar Heels’ complete resume, and when they do, will UNC find itself as one of the four number one seeds in the big dance?

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss Carolina’s current resume putting it up against Tennessee and Arizona, the two other teams to which UNC will be compared.

The Tar Heels are ranked fourth in the nation with a 25-6 overall record, and finished two games in front of anyone else in the ACC with a 17-3 mark.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.